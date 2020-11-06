StockMarketWire.com - Costa Deliziosa's one-week cruises to Greece will be paused from 7 November until 26 December 2020 following the nationwide lockdown announced by the Greek government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
The cruise company, which is owned by Carnival Group, is offering one-week cruises calling at Trieste, Katakolon, Athens, Iraklion, Bari but will end the cruise currently underway on 7 November in Trieste.
The ship will then pause operations for seven weeks, cancelling seven cruises.
Costa Cruises is informing guests booked on Costa Deliziosa's impacted voyages, providing them with the best offers available, in line with the relevant regulations.
The company said its highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit.
At 2:54pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was +0.5p at 912.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
