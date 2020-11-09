Interim Result
10/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
10/11/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
10/11/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
10/11/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
10/11/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)
10/11/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
10/11/2020 Dcc PLC (DCC)
10/11/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
11/11/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
11/11/2020 Renold PLC (RNO)
11/11/2020 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
11/11/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
11/11/2020 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
12/11/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
12/11/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)
12/11/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
12/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
12/11/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
12/11/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2020 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
12/11/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
12/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
12/11/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
12/11/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/11/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
12/11/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
12/11/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
12/11/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
12/11/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
13/11/2020 Castings PLC (CGS)
16/11/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
16/11/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
16/11/2020 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
17/11/2020 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
17/11/2020 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
17/11/2020 Experian PLC (EXPN)
17/11/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
17/11/2020 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
17/11/2020 Gear4Music (Holdings) PLC (G4M)
17/11/2020 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
17/11/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
17/11/2020 Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT)
17/11/2020 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
17/11/2020 Hibernia REIT Plc (HBRN)
17/11/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
17/11/2020 Redcentric PLC (RCN)
17/11/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
Final Result
12/11/2020 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
12/11/2020 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
16/11/2020 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
17/11/2020 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
17/11/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
17/11/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
17/11/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
AGM / EGM
10/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
10/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
10/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
10/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
10/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
10/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
10/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
10/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
11/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
11/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
11/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
11/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
11/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)
11/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
11/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
11/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
11/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)
12/11/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
12/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
12/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
13/11/2020 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
13/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
13/11/2020 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
13/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
13/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
13/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
13/11/2020 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
16/11/2020 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
16/11/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
16/11/2020 Jpmorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (JPB)
17/11/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)
17/11/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
17/11/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
17/11/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)
17/11/2020 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
17/11/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
17/11/2020 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
17/11/2020 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
17/11/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
Trading Statement
10/11/2020 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
10/11/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
11/11/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
11/11/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
11/11/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
11/11/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
12/11/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/11/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
12/11/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/11/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/11/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
16/11/2020 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
17/11/2020 Ocean Outdoor Limited (OOUT)
17/11/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
Ex-Dividend
10/11/2020 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
10/11/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
12/11/2020 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
12/11/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
12/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
12/11/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
12/11/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
12/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
12/11/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
12/11/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
12/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
12/11/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
12/11/2020 (GB00)
12/11/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
12/11/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
12/11/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
12/11/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
12/11/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
12/11/2020 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
12/11/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
12/11/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
12/11/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
12/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
12/11/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
13/11/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
13/11/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
13/11/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
13/11/2020 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)
13/11/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
13/11/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
13/11/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
13/11/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
13/11/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
13/11/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
13/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com