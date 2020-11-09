StockMarketWire.com -

CN

10/11/2020 03:00 consumer and produce price indices


DE

10/11/2020 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


FR

10/11/2020 06:30 unemployment
10/11/2020 07:45 industrial production index


IT

10/11/2020 09:00 industrial production


JP

10/11/2020 04:30 corporate Insolvencies


UK

10/11/2020 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
10/11/2020 07:00 employment and average earnings


US

10/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
10/11/2020 15:00 job openings and labor turnover survey
10/11/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP economic optimism index

