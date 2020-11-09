StockMarketWire.com - Glaxo's specialist HIV company ViiV Healthcare reported that interim analysis from the HPTN 084 study shows long-acting injectable cabotegravir administered every two months is 89% more effective than daily pills in preventing HIV in women.
This follows data from another study in men who have sex with men and transgender women which also demonstrated that cabotegravir was superior to oral pills.
The HPTN 084 is the first such study of long-acting injectable therapy for HIV prevention among women and was conducted in 20 sites across seven sub-Saharan Afrcan countries involving 3,223 participants.
If approved the drug will provide an option that reduces the number of annual dosing days from 365 to six.
At 8:05am: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was +16.9p at 1415.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
