StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investment trust HgCapital reported third-quarter growth in net asset value (NAV) of 12.3% to 299.5p, outperforming the FTSE All-Share by 15.2%.
The total return of the shares for the three-month period to 30 September 2020 was 20.6%, giving a year-to-date return of 11.8%.
The trust had liquid resources of £220 million, around 18% of NAV and total commitments of around £673 million at the period end.
The top 20 investments in the trust accounted for 87% of the portfolio and delivered 22% revenue growth and 29% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter.
At 8:29am: [LON:HGT] Hg Capital Trust PLC share price was +3.5p at 305.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
