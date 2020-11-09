StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter company Calisen said its estimated pipeline has increased to 7.5 million after being awarded preferred bidder status on a further 1.3 million meters.
Combining the 5.7 million revenue generating smart meters at 30 September 2020 with the updated pipeline increases the projected 2025 smart meter portfolio to around 13.2 million meters, beyond management's expectations outlined at the initial public offering. (IPO)
Chief executive Bert Pijls commented, ' I am confident that the combination of our resilient business model and financial strength should see the Group deliver solid growth as we build out our even larger meter portfolio over the medium term.'
At 8:46am: [LON:CLSN] Calisen PLC share price was -1.65p at 167.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: