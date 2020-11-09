StockMarketWire.com - Point-of-care company EKF Diagnostics said it had experienced strong trading in October and combined with expected orders for the remainder of the year will result in the full-year performance being ahead of market expectations.
The board expects to deliver revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation 'comfortably ahead' of market consensus which currently sit at £60 million and £23 million respectively.
At 8:55am: [LON:EKF] EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC share price was +1.25p at 78.75p
