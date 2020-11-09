StockMarketWire.com - Plant Health Care and Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness have entered a strategic collaboration for the development of products selected from Plant Health Care's plant response elicitor's (PREtec) peptide portfolio.
The peptides represent a novel class of technology that stimulate the plant to defend itself. Derived from natural proteins, PREtec is an environmentally friendly approach to protecting crops and increasing yields and is compatible with mainstream agricultural practice.
PREtec peptides promote plant health, suppress disease and soil nematodes and increase yield, and may allow farmers to reduce applications of less safe chemical fungicides and achieve better control of damaging plant diseases.
Multiple PREtec products are being evaluated by the two companies and the first product launches will occur soon after regulatory approvals have been obtained.
Chris Richards, CEO of Plant Health Care, said: 'After more than six years and over $20m invested, the benefits of PREtec peptide products will soon be widely available to growers in the U.S. and elsewhere.'
'Our mission is to maximize the return on investment for our customers,' said Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness President Mark Ripato. 'We're looking at numerous paths to deliver those results.'
