StockMarketWire.com - Galantas Gold Corp said it had added a third shift to increase gold concentrate processing at its Galantas Gold Mine on Omagh, Northern Ireland.
The shift which commenced on 26 October increased milling from 84 hours to 120 hours per week. Additional training and labour re-organisation enabled the change to be made without the need for additional hiring. This is expected to increase concentrate output by up to 43%.
At 9:09am: [LON:GAL] Galantas Gold Corporation share price was +0.25p at 16.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
