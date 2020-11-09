StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally's revenues were up by £1m in the six months ending September 2020 as it continues to see an increase in demand for some services as a result of Covid-19.
According to its interim results, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was £2.3 million in the first half compared to £1.3 million in the same period of 2019.
It has £12.3 million of cash compared to £8.9 million on 31 March 2020, and proposed interim dividend of 0.25p per share to be paid in February 2021
Chairman Bob Holt said: 'We firmly believe that the Group's performance to date has demonstrated its positioning as an important strategic partner to the NHS and other healthcare bodies and remain confident that the strength of these relationships will put us in good stead for further growth.'
