StockMarketWire.com - Funeral services company Dignity reported revenues up 4% to £234.5 million while underlying operating profit fell by 8% to £44.2 million for the 39 week period to 25 September 2020. In the same period the number of deaths increased by 15% to 498,000.
The strategic review was said to be ongoing and will conclude in the second quarter of 2021 and the CMA investigation is due no later than 27 March 2021.
Given ongoing uncertainties facing the business the group has not provided guidance for 2020 and beyond.
At 9:39am: [LON:DTY] Dignity PLC share price was +6p at 561p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: