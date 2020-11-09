StockMarketWire.com - Luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank has reported that its Sanderson, Sanderson Home and Morris & Co brands have signed a licensing agreement with retailer NEXT for an extensive range of clothing, homeware and accessories.
The agreement will last for an initial term of two and a half years and follows the successful collaboration between NEXT and the company's Scion brand announced earlier this year.
With the Morris & Co brand, NEXT will produce apparel, including womenswear, men's shirts and childrenswear, with an anticipated launch date of June 2021. With the Sanderson and Sanderson Home brands, NEXT will produce an exciting range of homeware. These products are expected to be launched following the Morris & Co apparel launch.
All the products under the licensing agreement are expected to become available, once launched, both online at NEXT.CO.UK and in selected NEXT retail stores.
Lisa Montague, Walker Greenbank's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'This new licensing agreement marks a tremendous opportunity to bring Sanderson and Morris & Co to new customers through inventive new products being developed by NEXT.'
Simon Wolfson, NEXT chief executive, said: 'We believe that the combination of their exceptional design work with NEXT's product development, online and retail infrastructure can deliver some new and very exciting product ranges.'
At 9:49am: [LON:WGB] Walker Greenbank PLC share price was +7.5p at 68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
