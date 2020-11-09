StockMarketWire.com - Melvin Grima, chief financial officer of Helsinki and London listed mining company Afarak, is leaving the company at the end of the year.
In the current environment Afarak has no plans to replace him with these responsibilities being taken on by CEO Guy Konsbruck and the current finance team.
As a result the group's finance controller Kylie Gauci has been appointed as the Afarak's finance manager.
Afarak has extended its gratitude to Grima, with Konsbruck adding: 'Kylie Gauci has been with the Company for a number of years. Her experience and excellent performance made it easy for me to entrust her with the finance manager position.'
At 12:55pm: [LON:AFRK] Afarak Group share price was 0p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
