StockMarketWire.com - Smurfit Kappa is targeting net zero emissions by 2050, as it seeks alignment with the Paris Agreement.
Elsewhere the FTSE 100 listed packaging company is also increasing its existing intermediate 2030 carbon reduction target by 15%.
The group has already achieved a reduction in its carbon emissions of 32.9% on its 2030 target of a 40% reduction.
Smurfit Kappa group CEO Tony Smurfit said: 'We are proud to support the EU Green Deal objectives to reach net zero emissions by 2050.'
At 1:02pm: [LON:SKG] Smurfit Kappa Group PLC share price was +51p at 3295p
