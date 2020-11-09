StockMarketWire.com - RTW Venture Fund is investing $130 million in Prometheus Biosciences, after co-leading a round of financing.
The London Stock Exchanged-listed investment company is investing in Prometheus, a US-based privately held biotechnology company dedicated to the discovering, development and commercialisation of therapies for IBD.
Prometheus plans to use this investment to advance its lead antibody programme into clinical development.
RTW managing partner and chief investment officer Roderick Wong said: 'We are excited to co-lead this financing round and support Prometheus' pioneering approach to develop a best-in-class treatment for IBD, as well as continue to expand its precision medicine platform to improve outcomes for IBD patients.'
At 2:10pm: [LON:RTW] share price was 0p at 1.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
