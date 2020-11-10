AU
16/11/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
16/11/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
16/11/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
CH
13/11/2020 07:30 import price index
13/11/2020 07:30 PPI
CN
16/11/2020 03:00 House Price Index
16/11/2020 03:30 Retail sales
16/11/2020 03:30 Industrial Output
16/11/2020 03:30 Fixed Assets Investment
DE
12/11/2020 07:00 CPI
13/11/2020 07:00 WPI
ES
13/11/2020 08:00 CPI
EU
12/11/2020 10:00 Industrial production
13/11/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
13/11/2020 10:00 flash estimate employment EU and euro area
13/11/2020 10:00 flash estimate GDP
FR
13/11/2020 07:45 new home sales
13/11/2020 07:45 CPI
IE
12/11/2020 11:00 CPI
16/11/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
16/11/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
11/11/2020 06:00 Preliminary machine tool orders
11/11/2020 23:50 orders received for machinery
12/11/2020 04:30 tertiary industry index
13/11/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
15/11/2020 23:50 1st Preliminary Quarterly GDP Estimates
16/11/2020 04:30 Revised Industrial Production
UK
12/11/2020 00:01 RICS residential market survey
12/11/2020 07:00 GDP
12/11/2020 07:00 UK trade
12/11/2020 07:00 index of production
16/11/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
US
11/11/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
11/11/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/11/2020 13:30 initial jobless claims
12/11/2020 13:30 CPI
13/11/2020 13:30 PPI
13/11/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
13/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
16/11/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Survey
