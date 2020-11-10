StockMarketWire.com - British housebuilders Persimmon has reported strong trading and is fully sold up for the current year, while forward sales reserved beyond 2020 are up 43%, according to the company's third quarter trading statement.
The group has around £1.36 billion of forward sales reserved beyond 2020 compared to £0.95bn in 2019 with strong rates of build supporting future delivery. Selling prices remaining firm and the group's average weekly private sales rate per site was around 38% ahead of last year.
The group held around £960 million in cash at 31 October 2020, up from £371m in 2019, and had deferred land commitments of around £325 million.
Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, commented: "Persimmon continues to perform robustly despite the significant challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and we are currently on course to deliver a good result for 2020.
The board made a part payment (of 40p per share) of the postponed final dividend for 2019 in September, and will pay a second interim dividend of 70p per share on 14 December 2020 to shareholders on the register on 27 November 2020 in satisfaction of the Board's previously indicated final dividend for 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
