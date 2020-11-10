StockMarketWire.com - Support services firm Capita reported revenue down 10.9% year-on-year to £803 million and flat adjusted operating profit of £66 million in the third quarter.
The company said trading was in line with expectations at the time of the first half results. It added that it continued to proceed with the sale of its Education Software Solutions business and added that it expected to comply with its debt covenants at 31 December 2020.
Jon Lewis, chief executive officer, said: 'We continue to make progress to strengthen the balance sheet with the disposal of non-core assets, including the proposed sale of our education software business.
'We remain focused on building towards a more focused, sustainable Capita for the long term.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
