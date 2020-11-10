StockMarketWire.com - Stockbroker Brewin Dolphin has announced Toby Strauss will join the board as chairman and non-executive director at the conclusion of the company's AGM on 5 February 2021.
At the same time, Simon Miller will step down as chairman and non-Executive director.
Strauss is currently a non-executive director of Legal & General, as well as chairman of Pacific Life Re. Toby has previously been the group director for insurance at Lloyds Banking, which included responsibility for Scottish Widows. Prior to that, he was CEO of Aviva's UK life and pension businesses.
At 8:20am: [LON:BRW] Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC share price was -3.25p at 274.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
