StockMarketWire.com - Amigo Holdings has announced that Mike Corcoran will join the board as chief financial officer (CFO ) elect, subject to approval by the FCA.
The appointment will take effect after allowing for an appropriate handover period with Nayan V.Kisnadwala who will leave the business on 30 November 2020.
In addition, Amigo announces the appointments of Paul Dyer as chief risk officer, subject to FCA approval, and Shaminder Rai as chief transformation officer.
Gary Jennison, chief executive of Amigo said : "I am delighted to welcome Mike, Paul and Shaminder to Amigo. Mike joins with extensive business and regulatory experience and has proven success in turning around regulated businesses. He will be a valuable addition to our board."
At 9:27am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was +1.5p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
