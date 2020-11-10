StockMarketWire.com - The Board of directors of SolGold have announced that Priy Jayasuriya has resigned by mutual agreement as chief financial officer effective immediately.
SolGold has commenced an executive search for a new CFO and has appointed Ingo Hofmaier as its interim CFO to provide continuity until the search process has been completed.
Hofmaier has served as executive general manager, project and corporate finance of SolGold since 9 September 2019 and has over 20 years of corporate finance and investment banking experience.
SolGold will update the market in due course in relation to its search process.
At 9:58am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was -0.22p at 31.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
