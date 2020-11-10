StockMarketWire.com - Bluejay Mining has reached a royalty resolution with Magnus Minerals Limited over its projects in Finland.
The AIM-listed exploration and development company will pay £100,000 in cash and £100,000 in shares to Magnus to settle the historical royalty arrangements.
This will ensure all future royalty arrangements are clear and without encumbrance.
The royalty arrangement concerns Bluejay's operations in Finland and specifically its Enonkoski nickel project.
At 1:10pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was +0.85p at 10.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
