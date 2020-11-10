StockMarketWire.com - GVC has made a quadruple appointment to its board's audit, nomination and CSR committees.
With immediate effect Jane Anscombe is appointed as a member of the FTSE 100-listed group's audit committee with Virginia McDowell stepping down.
At the same time McDowell and Pierre Bouchut have been appointed as members of its nomination Committee.
And David Satz has been appointed as a member of the sports betting company's CSR committee while Anscombe has stepped down.
At 1:16pm: [LON:GVC] Gvc Holdings PLC share price was +17.4p at 994.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
