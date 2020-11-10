StockMarketWire.com - 88 Energy has confirmed it has found the equivalent of 1.77 billion barrels of oil from its Project Icewine exploration in Alaska.
Found in the North Slope of Alaska, the AIM-listed exploration and developing company specifically found 1.4 billion barrels of this in the SeaBee formation.
The farm-out process for 2020 drilling will commence immediately.
At 1:38pm: (LON:88E) 88 Energy Ltd share price was +0.05p at 0.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: