StockMarketWire.com - AIM-listed Power Metal Resources has commenced drilling on its Silver Peak project in British Columbia, Canada.
The company is looking to drill 120 metres in its efforts to find silver, copper and lead grades.
The exploration and development company has had to adapt its drilling plan due to poor weather at this site.
If successful, Power Metal Resources will use this exploration to identify other sides for mineral extraction.
