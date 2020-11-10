StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Informa                                  580.60      +27.13%
Melrose Industries                       152.23      +20.15%
Taylor Wimpey                            145.45      +17.96%
Lloyds Banking Group                      31.92      +16.65%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1166.10      +15.68%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8272.00      -10.24%
Bunzl                                   2421.50       -5.08%
Ferguson                                8040.00       -4.31%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust      1033.00       -4.09%
Flutter Entertainment                  12890.00       -3.73%

FTSE 250
Wh Smith                                1397.00      +35.76%
Mitchells & Butlers                      217.50      +34.43%
Greencore Group                          118.45      +30.60%
Capita                                    32.17      +23.83%
Marks And Spencer Group                  119.03      +23.76%
Gamesys Group                           1070.00      -10.83%
Kainos Group                            1168.00       -9.32%
Premier Foods                             94.85       -7.91%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  3250.00       -7.35%
Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust          262.50       -6.25%

FTSE 350
Wh Smith                                1397.00      +35.76%
Mitchells & Butlers                      217.50      +34.43%
Greencore Group                          118.45      +30.60%
Informa                                  580.60      +27.13%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1272.50      +25.99%
Gamesys Group                           1070.00      -10.83%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8272.00      -10.24%
Kainos Group                            1168.00       -9.32%
Premier Foods                             94.85       -7.91%
Dechra Pharmaceuticals                  3250.00       -7.35%

AIM
Tasty                                      1.70      +36.00%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                 7.45      +35.45%
Global Ports Holding                      77.40      +26.26%
Young & Co's Brewery  (Aim)              652.50      +22.54%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.42      +21.43%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         1.20      -50.41%
Tri-Star Resources                         7.00      -44.00%
Avacta Group                             107.00      -37.24%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.00      -20.00%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     97.50      -18.75%

Overall Market
Countrywide                              204.70      +41.17%
Hyve Group                                78.65      +40.82%
Tasty                                      1.70      +36.00%
Wh Smith                                1397.00      +35.76%
Arena Events Group  Ord 1p                 7.45      +35.45%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         1.20      -50.41%
Tri-Star Resources                         7.00      -44.00%
Avacta Group                             107.00      -37.24%
Online Blockchain  Ord 5p                 18.00      -20.00%
Tiziana Life Sciences                     97.50      -18.75%