FTSE 100 Informa 580.60 +27.13% Melrose Industries 152.23 +20.15% Taylor Wimpey 145.45 +17.96% Lloyds Banking Group 31.92 +16.65% Royal Dutch Shell 1166.10 +15.68% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8272.00 -10.24% Bunzl 2421.50 -5.08% Ferguson 8040.00 -4.31% Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1033.00 -4.09% Flutter Entertainment 12890.00 -3.73% FTSE 250 Wh Smith 1397.00 +35.76% Mitchells & Butlers 217.50 +34.43% Greencore Group 118.45 +30.60% Capita 32.17 +23.83% Marks And Spencer Group 119.03 +23.76% Gamesys Group 1070.00 -10.83% Kainos Group 1168.00 -9.32% Premier Foods 94.85 -7.91% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3250.00 -7.35% Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust 262.50 -6.25% FTSE 350 Wh Smith 1397.00 +35.76% Mitchells & Butlers 217.50 +34.43% Greencore Group 118.45 +30.60% Informa 580.60 +27.13% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1272.50 +25.99% Gamesys Group 1070.00 -10.83% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8272.00 -10.24% Kainos Group 1168.00 -9.32% Premier Foods 94.85 -7.91% Dechra Pharmaceuticals 3250.00 -7.35% AIM Tasty 1.70 +36.00% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 7.45 +35.45% Global Ports Holding 77.40 +26.26% Young & Co's Brewery (Aim) 652.50 +22.54% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.42 +21.43% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.20 -50.41% Tri-Star Resources 7.00 -44.00% Avacta Group 107.00 -37.24% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.00 -20.00% Tiziana Life Sciences 97.50 -18.75% Overall Market Countrywide 204.70 +41.17% Hyve Group 78.65 +40.82% Tasty 1.70 +36.00% Wh Smith 1397.00 +35.76% Arena Events Group Ord 1p 7.45 +35.45% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.20 -50.41% Tri-Star Resources 7.00 -44.00% Avacta Group 107.00 -37.24% Online Blockchain Ord 5p 18.00 -20.00% Tiziana Life Sciences 97.50 -18.75%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
