StockMarketWire.com - Engineering consultancy Ricardo plans to raise approximately £7.2 million from a new share issue, it announced this morning.
The fundraising is being conducted via PrimaryBid.com. The company said it would use the proceeds to pay down debt and give it greater flexibility to invest in the company and run the business in the medium term.
In a trading update, Ricardo said it had received new orders worth £105.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 - the first quarter of the company's financial year - an increase of 19% on the same period in 2019.
However, while the order level was strong for the first three months of its financial year, £20 million of the total was tied to 'two large multi-year programmes which are workable over a longer period'.
The company said it continued to experience challenging conditions in automotive and industrial and expected the order intake that is workable in the short term to remain at a low level in the remaining months of 2020.
Ricardo said group revenue and trading performance was expected to be materially more weighted towards the second half of the current financial year than in previous years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
