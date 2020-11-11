StockMarketWire.com - Builders' merchant Travis Perkins has successfully raised £250 million through a bond issue.
The bond is set to mature on 17 February 2026 and was priced at a coupon of 3.75%.
The company said the issue would be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of a £250 million bond that was set to mature in September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
