StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager 3i Infrastructure said it was on track to pay an increased full year dividend after posting a 3.8% increase in Net Asset Value Total Return in the first half.
Richard Laing, Chair of 3i Infrastructure, commented: 'I am pleased with the resilient performance in the first half which demonstrates the overall strength of our portfolio. We are on track to deliver our 9.8p dividend target, which is 6.5% higher than last year.'
The firm delivered a Total Shareholder Return of 18.9% in the period compared with a return of 16% for the FTSE 250 index. Since IPO the annualised total shareholder return has been 12.7%, compared with 6.1% for the broader market over the same period.
'We have seen a reasonable level of transaction activity in the infrastructure sector demonstrating continued investor appetite for the resilience inherent in many infrastructure businesses' said Paul White, managing partner and head of infrastructure.
At 8:13am: (LON:3IN) 3I Infrastructure PLC share price was -1.75p at 300.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
