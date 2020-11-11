StockMarketWire.com - Financial services company Octagonal has reported a strong increase in sales and profit for the six months to the end of September amid an increase in use of its trade execution services.
Sales for its subsidiary company Global Investment Strategy UK (GIS) increased by 42.7% against the same period in 2019, reaching £4.8 million.
The company reported a profit of nearly £2.1 million, up by 41.2% on the previous year.
Despite this strong performance, chairman and CEO John Gunn said GIS still faced 'an incredibly broad range of outcomes tied to the coronavirus pandemic and there remain many challenges with no assurances of sustaining these levels of revenue'.
At 9:03am: [LON:OCT] Octagonal Plc share price was +0.2p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
