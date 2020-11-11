StockMarketWire.com - Payments company ThinkSmart has hailed its sale of 'buy now, pay later' platform Clearpay as having delivered 'material value to shareholders'.
ThinkSmart chairman and CEO Ned Montarello is due to address shareholders at the company's annual general meeting today, and in his statement - published this morning - he said the board was confident that the transaction would 'continue to deliver'.
ThinkSmart sold 90% of Clearpay to Australian company Afterpay in 2018 but retains a 10% stake, including exposure to Afterpay's UK operations.
The group's legacy retail consumer and business finance offerings are in managed wind down, while the board was considering 'how best to optimise the value' of its credit origination tool SmartCheck.
At 9:12am: [LON:TSL] Thinksmart Ltd share price was +4p at 62p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
