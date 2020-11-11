StockMarketWire.com - Internet domain name specialist Minds + Machines (MMX) has announced plans to buy back shares after a period of strong cash generation.
MMX said it would buy back up to £2.3 million worth of shares beginning today and ending by 31 December 2020 at the latest.
The company said it was 'profitable and cash generative', having experienced 'strong renewal billings' during the six months to the end of June.
Operating cash flow for 2020 was expected to exceed $4 million, it said, which would result in available cash of more than $8 million at the end of the year.
At 9:20am: [LON:MMX] Minds Machines Group Ltd share price was +0.95p at 4.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
