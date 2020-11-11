StockMarketWire.com - Alternative Investment Market-listed Rosslyn Data Technologies has announced a new contract win for its Langdon Systems offering.
The client is a major multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer based in the UK and with a significant presence in the Republic of Ireland.
Rosslyn said the system would help its new client manage shipments and have visibility of stock at depot level.
It said the contract would not have a material impact on the financial performance of Rosslyn, but it was 'considered significant, in that it demonstrates the traction that Langdon Systems is having with large end clients as the country prepares for Brexit'.
Rosslyn CEO Roger Bullen said: 'This win illustrates the opportunities that have arisen for Langdon Systems as a result of Brexit and our ability, one year after the acquisition of Langdon, to scale up the Langdon business by moving into larger implementations with higher contract values.'
At 9:29am: [LON:RDT] Rosslyn Data Technologies Plc Ord Gbp0.005 share price was +0.45p at 5.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
