StockMarketWire.com - Technology investment company Two Shields Investments has provisionally agreed a reverse takeover with online brand protection specialist BrandShield.

Two Shields plans to acquire the remaining BrandShield shares it does not already own in a deal valued at just over £13 million.

The company said it would subsequently rebrand as BrandShield Systems to reflect the nature of the business of the new group.

The transaction is set to complete on 1 December 2020, subject to shareholder approval.

The announcement followed a fresh fundraising round, raising £3.2 million from private and institutional shareholders.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com