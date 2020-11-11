StockMarketWire.com - Technology investment company Two Shields Investments has provisionally agreed a reverse takeover with online brand protection specialist BrandShield.
Two Shields plans to acquire the remaining BrandShield shares it does not already own in a deal valued at just over £13 million.
The company said it would subsequently rebrand as BrandShield Systems to reflect the nature of the business of the new group.
The transaction is set to complete on 1 December 2020, subject to shareholder approval.
The announcement followed a fresh fundraising round, raising £3.2 million from private and institutional shareholders.
At 9:44am: [LON:TSI] Two Shields Investments Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.04p at 0.11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
