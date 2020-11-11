StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Thor Mining has increased its stake in Australian copper specialist EnviroCopper.
Thor has paid AUD185,000 (£101,836) to increase its stake in EnviroCopper to 30%.
Thor Mining executive chairman Mick Billing said the deal represented 'outstanding value' for the company and its investors.
'Through EnviroCopper we hold interests in resources totalling 233,000 tonnes of copper in situ with substantial upside for copper and the potential to also extract gold,' he said.
EnviroCopper specialises in 'in situ recovery' of metals, a more environmentally friendly way of extracting minerals than traditional mining.
At 9:52am: [LON:THR] Thor Mining PLC share price was +0.1p at 1.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: