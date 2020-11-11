StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Heath founded entity Vor has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with the National Cancer Institute.
This agreement covers the group's intellectual property related to clinical stage cancer treatments of anti-CD33 chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell candidates.
It is currently being evaluated in a multi-site Phase 1/2 clinical trial in children and young adults with acute myeloid leukaemia.
At 1:11pm: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was +7.5p at 245.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: