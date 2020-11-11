StockMarketWire.com - Pub chain operator Marston's has officially asked holders of its bonds for more time as it anticipates challenges from the second national lockdown.
Marston's has formally asked holders of its secured Class A notes for "a limited number of further technical waivers" during the first half of 2021.
This is being taken as a precautionary measure to the group's pubs across England being closed in November.
Noteholders are being asked to respond by 1 December and a meeting is being called on 3 December.
At 1:19pm: [LON:MARS] Marstons PLC share price was +1p at 65.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: