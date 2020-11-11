StockMarketWire.com - Patricia Corzine has stepped down as a non-executive director on the remuneration committee of Young & Co's Brewery.
Corzine second three-year term on the committee expires on 11 January 2021, having been on the board since 2015.
Her role will be replaced by fellow non-executive director Ian McHoul who is currently chairman of the company's audit committee.
At 1:31pm: [LON:YNGA] Young Cos Brewery PLC share price was -11.5p at 978.5p
