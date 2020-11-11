StockMarketWire.com - Evgen Pharma has begun phase II/III trials for a treatment it claims could become a viable Covid-19 treatment if successful.
The asset, SFX-01, is being trialled with the University of Dundee to reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
This can include, but is not limited to, Covid-19.
Evgen Pharma made the announcement while noting the recent news from Pfizer regarding that company's progress with a vaccine and added: 'multiple approaches will be needed to curtail this virus.'
At 1:50pm: [LON:EVG] Evgen Pharma Plc share price was +0.1p at 7.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
