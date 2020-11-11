StockMarketWire.com - The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has invited further input as it reviews the potential acquisition of Cemex Investments by Breedon Group.
Citing competition concerns, in August the CMA announced it would be investigating AIM-listed Breedon Group over its acquisition plans.
Breedon has offered to divest certain assets to Tillicoultry Quarries to allow this deal to proceed.
The CMA is now publicly inviting further responses on this proposal before making its final decision. The deadline for responses from interested parties is 25 November 2020.
At 2:12pm: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was -0.1p at 81.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: