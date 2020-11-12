Interim Result
12/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
12/11/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)
12/11/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
12/11/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
12/11/2020 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2020 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
12/11/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)
12/11/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
12/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)
12/11/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
12/11/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
12/11/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
12/11/2020 3I Group PLC (III)
12/11/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
12/11/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)
12/11/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
Final Result
12/11/2020 Smiths News PLC (SNWS)
12/11/2020 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
AGM / EGM
12/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
12/11/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)
12/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
12/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
Trading Statement
12/11/2020 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
12/11/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
12/11/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
12/11/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
12/11/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)
12/11/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
Ex-Dividend
12/11/2020 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
12/11/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
12/11/2020 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
12/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
12/11/2020 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
12/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
12/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
12/11/2020 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
12/11/2020 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)
12/11/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
12/11/2020 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
12/11/2020 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
12/11/2020 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
12/11/2020 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
12/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
12/11/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
12/11/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
12/11/2020 Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS)
12/11/2020 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)
12/11/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
12/11/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
