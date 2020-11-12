CH
13/11/2020 07:30 import price index
13/11/2020 07:30 PPI
DE
13/11/2020 07:00 WPI
ES
13/11/2020 08:00 CPI
EU
13/11/2020 10:00 flash estimate employment EU and euro area
13/11/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
13/11/2020 10:00 flash estimate GDP
FR
13/11/2020 07:45 new home sales
13/11/2020 07:45 CPI
JP
13/11/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
US
13/11/2020 13:30 PPI
13/11/2020 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
13/11/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com