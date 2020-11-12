StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services company Mediclinic International reported a £64 million operating profit in the six months to 30 September 2020, it announced today.
The profit marked a 57% fall from the same period in 2019 due to the company being 'significantly impacted' by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in April.
Revenue was down by 7% to £1.4 billion, while reported earnings of £15 million compared to £109 million in the same period in 2019.
The company described the performance as 'robust' despite the pandemic's challenges, with its Middle East and Swiss businesses having rebounded strongly.
Its liquidity position improved over the period to £661 million, including cash and available loan facilities.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: