StockMarketWire.com - Investor 3i Infrastructure saw net assets rise 2% during a pandemic-plagued first half. The Jersey-headquartered infrastructure investment company's net asset value (NAV) per share increased to 259.4p at the 30 September, up from 254.5p at the end of March.
While the performance was in line with internal expectations it did allow the investment company to up its dividend by 6.5% year-on-year to 4.9p per share, roughly half of its targeted full year dividend for financial 2021 of 9.8p.
The firm recorded a NAV total return of 3.8% in the first half.
'The portfolio overall is performing in line with expectations, both financially and operationally, with our investment manager driving value growth over the period through active asset management of the portfolio', 3i Infrastructure said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
