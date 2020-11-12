StockMarketWire.com - Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings said on Thursday that it would focused entirely on nationally regulated markets for all of its revenue by 2023 as new boss Shay Segev laid out his plans to transform the group and grow its presence.
The bookmaker, which will be renamed Entain, said its new corporate actions would cut operating profit by around £40 million in 2021.
But the company emphasised the 'significant' opportunities for growth in four key areas; the US market, its core UK business, new markets, and expanding to new audiences.
The company also said it planned to work key gambling metrics into management bonuses and that it would launch the Entain Foundation, designed to provide support and backing for communities and customers.
At 8:05am: [LON:GVC] Gvc Holdings PLC share price was +18p at 1037p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
