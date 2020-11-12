StockMarketWire.com - FTSE 100 firm Burberry saw sales return to growth in October, hinting that the British luxury brand was recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Burberry reported revenue of £878 million for the six months to 26 September, down 31% on a year earlier but better than analysts had predicted, with comparable store sales falling by less than expected in the previous quarter. Adjusted operating profit fell 75% to £51 million.
Analysts had expected comparable sales to fall by around 12% in the second quarter, but Burberry said on Thursday that the drop was only 6% and that it had seen strong double-digit growth in key markets, including mainland China, Korea and the US during the half.
At 8:17am: [LON:BRBY] Burberry Group PLC share price was +70.5p at 1697.5p
