StockMarketWire.com - The UK's largest free-to-air broadcaster ITV said it expected total advertising revenue to be up in the fourth quarter year-on-year after it rebounded from the pandemic lows.
ITV, which will broadcast its smash hit 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here' from Sunday, said advertising spend was down 7% in the third quarter, after seeing ads revenues plunge 43% three months to June as the pandemic put the squeeze of marketing budgets.
The broadcaster also said that the majority of its studio productions are now back in production after months of studio closures during early lockdown.
At 8:56am: [LON:ITV] Itv PLC share price was -0.76p at 88.96p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: