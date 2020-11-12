StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Spirent Communications said demand for 5G services continued to show strong growth in the third quarter of 2020.
The board said it 'remains confident that the group will show progress in 2020', despite some impact from laboratory and office closures due to Covid-19.
Spirent secured key wins for its 5G core network lab test solutions from customers in all regions, it said, as the market prepared for 'standalone 5G and the future data tsunami'.
CEO Eric Updyke said: 'Overall, we are on track to show full year progress in 2020 with, as in previous years, trading performance weighted to the second half of the year and to the final quarter. Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.'
At 8:59am: [LON:SPT] Spirent Communications PLC share price was -14.75p at 269.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
