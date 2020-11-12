StockMarketWire.com - Transport company National Express reported a recovery in revenue in October, securing approximately 70% of the revenue it generated in the same month last year.
This compared to 60% in August, it said this morning in a trading update.
October's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was the highest monthly figure this year, the company said.
National Express said it also expected to end the year with £1.5 billion in cash and undrawn committed facilities.
Despite national lockdowns limiting travel, the company said it had managed to win new contracts in Portugal and the UK in the past few weeks.
