StockMarketWire.com - Rolls-Royce Holdings has raised £1.9 billion from a rights issue, selling 94% of the new shares it put on offer.
The aerospace company had aimed to raise £2 billion by selling shares at 32p each, in a bid to restore financial performance and strengthen its balance sheet.
The group also said it wanted to position itself to benefit from new technologies, with a focus on sustainable power.
The underwriters for the new shares are continuing to work to find buyers for the remaining stock, Rolls-Royce said.
At 9:24am: [LON:RR.] RollsRoyce Holdings PLC share price was -2.19p at 96.23p
